CORRECTED-Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper , whose biggest shareholder is E.ON, on Wednesday said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum.

“This unsolicited takeover offer is clearly not in line with the strategy of Uniper as recently reiterated publicly,” Uniper chief executive Klaus Schaefer said in a statement.

Uniper said it was not in discussions with Fortum or E.ON about the matter.

