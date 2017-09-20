FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions
September 20, 2017 / 1:35 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show E.ON is biggest shareholder in Uniper, not majority owner. Fixes spelling of Fortum in first reference.)

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper , whose biggest shareholder is E.ON, on Wednesday said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum.

“This unsolicited takeover offer is clearly not in line with the strategy of Uniper as recently reiterated publicly,” Uniper chief executive Klaus Schaefer said in a statement.

Uniper said it was not in discussions with Fortum or E.ON about the matter.

Separately, Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark in a call with reporters said the move was “not a takeover but an investment.” (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Tom Pfeiffer)

