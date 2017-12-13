PKN Orlen launches tender offer for Unipetrol shares

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen has launched a voluntary tender offer for the remaining shares in its Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol, aiming to take full control and de-list it from the Prague bourse.

The Polish group said in a statement it was offering 380 crowns per share for Unipetrol, in which it holds 62.9 percent. That was close to the price at which shares currently trade.

It said the offer was conditional on acquiring at least 90 percent of Unipetrol shares. Acquiring that level would cost PKN Orlen 3.05 billion zlotys ($852.07 million), while taking full control would cost 4.2 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.5795 zlotys) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)