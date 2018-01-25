FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 25, 2018 / 6:17 AM / 2 days ago

Unipetrol Q4 net profit falls after shutdowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 737 million crowns ($36.13 million) after an unplanned shutdown.

The result compares with an adjusted net profit of 2.62 billion crowns a year ago, which excludes one-off items.

For the full-year 2017, net profit rose to 8.66 billion crowns, up from a reported 7.98 billion crowns in 2016, including the one-off items.

Unipetrol is majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen, which has launched a voluntary buyout offer that lasts until Jan. 30.

$1 = 20.3960 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.