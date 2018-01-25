Unipetrol Q4 net profit falls after shutdowns

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 737 million crowns ($36.13 million) after an unplanned shutdown.

The result compares with an adjusted net profit of 2.62 billion crowns a year ago, which excludes one-off items.

For the full-year 2017, net profit rose to 8.66 billion crowns, up from a reported 7.98 billion crowns in 2016, including the one-off items.

Unipetrol is majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen, which has launched a voluntary buyout offer that lasts until Jan. 30.