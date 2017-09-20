FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS expects to hire about 95,000 workers for holiday season
September 20, 2017 / 1:20 PM / a month ago

UPS expects to hire about 95,000 workers for holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said it expected to hire about 95,000 seasonal employees for its crucial peak holiday season for the fourth straight year.

These employees would support the expected increase in package volume that will begin in November and continue through January, UPS said on Wednesday.

Peak season begins on Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in November, and runs through to early January when there is a large wave of returns.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

