India cenbank prescribes additional corrective measures against UBI

Dec 20 (Reuters) - United Bank of India on Wednesday said the country’s central bank has prescribed additional actions under its ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) measures against the lender over its high level of bad loans, low leverage ratio and capital needs.

The Reserve Bank of India, based on the assessment of the bank's position as on March 31, has ordered UBI to undertake a slew of actions focused on "profit retention" as well as raising capital, adding more provisioning against bad loans and controlling costs, the lender said in a filing. (bit.ly/2oTQvIi)

The actions come after the RBI had last issued a “prompt corrective action”, a regulatory mechanism that allows the central bank to issue directions on reducing bad debt at lenders, against UBI in 2014.

UBI said the latest actions were “not likely to have any material impact” on its performance, and were “well complimenting the steps already taken” by its management. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)