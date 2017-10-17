FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises 26.3 pct
#Banking and Financial News
October 17, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 4 days ago

Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises 26.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth across its businesses.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $2.49 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.97 billion or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2hK3mGr)

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said total revenue rose to $50.32 billion from $46.29 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

