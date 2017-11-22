UK's United Utilities reports 10 percent rise in profit

Nov 22 (Reuters) - British water utility United Utilities Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by regulatory changes in how utilities charge customers as well as property sales and lower costs.

United Utilities, which supplies and treats water in north-western UK, said underlying operating profit rose to 344 million pounds ($456 million) from 312.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose 2.7 percent to 876 million pounds in the six months ending Sept. 30.

United Utilities said total regulatory capital investment was 394 million pounds in the first half of the year, and it remained on track to spent 800 million pounds for the full year. ($1 = 0.7544 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)