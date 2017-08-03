FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Universal loses defamation lawsuit to former executive
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 6:10 PM / in 2 months

Japan's Universal loses defamation lawsuit to former executive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp
         has lost a defamation suit against a former executive
who sued the company claiming it wrongly blamed him for helping
make a $10 million money transfer in 2010 that later came under
the scrutiny of the FBI.
    The Tokyo District Court ruled Wednesday that Universal
defamed the former executive, Takafumi Nakano, in a February
2013 news release containing various allegations. One of the
allegations was that Nakano changed the auditor of the U.S.
subsidiary that was the original source of the money in order to
cover his tracks. 
    In a written ruling, Judge Masayuki Yoshimura said the
various allegations made by Universal in the news release could
not be considered accurate. He ordered Universal to pay Nakano 3
million yen ($27,154) for mental suffering. It was one-tenth the
amount he sought in his lawsuit, filed in March 2013.
    Universal, a maker of Japanese-style slot machines and the
operator of a casino in the Philippines, did not respond to a
request for comment.
    Universal had sued Nakano and two other former employees in
2012, alleging they transferred the $10 million without
following company procedures. Universal revised its accounting
for the transfer in 2013, acknowledging it was improperly sent
to the bank account of a Manila consultant and routed back to
Universal to cover a bad loan, and dropped the lawsuit against
the three former employees in 2015.  
    In Wednesday's ruling, Yoshimura found that Kazuo Okada,
Universal's founder and then-chairman, ordered the $10 million
transfer to cover the nonperforming loan. 
    In an email to Reuters Okada denied directing the transfer.
    Yoshimura rejected Nakano's claim that Universal's lawsuit
was criminal in nature, and rejected defamation claims against
Okada and Universal's lawyer, Yuki Arai.
    "While I am disappointed in some aspects of the ruling, I am
very pleased the court found that Chairman Kazuo Okada ordered
the $10 million transfer," said Tamaki Katsube, Nakano's lawyer.
    The $10 million was part of a total of $40 million in
payments made by Universal to the Manila consultant in 2010. The
Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the
payments in 2012 to determine if the funds were used improperly
to advance the company's casino project in the Philippines,
people familiar with the probe said.
    Universal has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been
filed against the company or any of its employees.
    Universal filed a defamation suit against Reuters in Tokyo
in 2012 for its reporting on the payments. Last month Japan's
Supreme Court rejected Universal's appeal of two lower court
findings that Universal's case lacked merit. 
  ($1 = 110.6700 yen)

 (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Washington and Emi Emoto in
Tokyo; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

