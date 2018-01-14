UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,070.10 2.5 NZX 50** 8,242.35 -8.09 DJIA 25,803.19 228.46 NIKKEI** 23,653.82 -56.61 Nasdaq 7,261.062 49.29 FTSE** 7,778.64 15.70 S&P 500 2,786.24 18.68 Hang Seng** 31,412.54 292.15 SPI 200 Fut 6049.0 31.0 STI** 3,520.56 7.88 SSEC** 3,429.32 3.97 KOSPI** 2,496.42 8.51 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Bonds JP 10 YR Bond 0.075 0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.617 -0.006 AU 10 YR Bond 2.735 0.004 US 10 YR Bond 2.5498 0 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.885 0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.8523 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies SGD US$ 1.3229 -0.0022 KRW US$ 1,059 0.01 AUD US$ 0.7908 -0.0006 NZD US$ 0.7246 -0.0008 EUR US$ 1.2198 0.0013 Yen US$ 111.09 0.06 THB US$ 31.95 0.02 PHP US$ 50.3 -0.029 IDR US$ 13,350 -47 INR US$ 63.6 -0.08 MYR US$ 3.97 -0.015 TWD US$ 29.6 -0.005 CNY US$ 6.4665 -0.0313 HKD US$ 7.8223 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Spot Gold 1,338.34 -16 Silver (Lon) 17.252 0.282 U.S. Gold Fut 1,334.9 0 Brent Crude 69.87 2.25 Iron Ore CNY540 -7 TRJCRB Index 196.056 0.896 TOCOM Rubber JPY209.5 -1 LME Copper 7,112.5 -28 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2045 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - The U.S. dollar fell to a more than three-year low against the euro on Friday, extending recent losses on expectations European Central Bank policymakers are preparing to reduce stimulus, while U.S. stocks continued to rally and marked record closing highs. Optimism about fourth-quarter earnings boosted stocks. Bank shares climbed following quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo. A global stock index registered an eighth straight week of gains. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record closing highs as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both registered their eight record closing highs out of the first nine trading days of 2018, while the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the year. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Dealmaking activity drove sharp share price moves in Europe on Friday with British engineer GKN leaping after it rejected an unsolicited offer from rival Melrose. A gain of over 26 percent in GKN and strength in the auto sector led a broad-based rally, helping the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark end 0.3 percent higher following losses in the previous two sessions. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Friday as weakness in exporters weighed on the index, but strong gains in index-heavy Fast Retailing on record quarterly profit limited the losses. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 23,653.82, slightly below its 5-day moving average of 23,743.39. For the week, it dropped 0.3 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks managed to look past soft trade data and end the week higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai index up for the 11th straight session on strong gains in consumer and financial firms. China's exports and imports growth slowed in December after unexpectedly surging the previous month, adding to signs of ebbing economic growth as the government extended a crackdown on financial risks and factory pollution. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, led by financials and material stocks, taking cues from Wall street’s record close in the previous session and a rally in metal prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.52 percent, or 31 points, to 6,049 - a 21.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won climbed in the local platform and bond yields rose. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.51 points or 0.34 percent at 2,496.42. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar slipped to a more than three-year low against the euro on Friday, as the common currency extended its gains on hopes that European Central Bank policymakers are preparing to reduce their vast monetary stimulus programme. The euro was up 1.21 percent to $1.2177, on pace for its biggest single-day percentage gain against the greenback in more than six months. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan extended its rally against the dollar on Friday to its strongest level in more than four months, supported by rising corporate dollar sales. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4920 per dollar on Friday and surged to a high of 6.4740 at one point in afternoon trade, the strongest since Sept.8, 2017. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars both hit four-month highs on Friday as their U.S. counterpart came under broad based pressure, though trade figures from China proved too mixed to provide any further impetus. The Aussie dollar broke above 79 cents for the first time since September to top out at $0.7906, before profit-taking hauled it back to $0.7880. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,064.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,072. The currency was buoyed by a weaker dollar after the euro rose on European Central Bank's signal to end its massive stimulus. The won edged down 0.2 percent for the week, snapping four straight weeks of gains. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,063.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,056.75 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasury yields climbed on Friday as underlying U.S. consumer prices rose the most in 11 months in December, bolstering expectations of a pickup in domestic inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year. The two-year yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on interest rates, rose to more than 2 percent for the first time since the financial crisis. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday, with German yields pulling back from five-month peaks after a top European Central Bank official played down the risk of an imminent rate hike. Bond yields rose sharply on Thursday after the accounts of the latest ECB meeting showed policymakers were preparing for a change in their message to reflect an improved economic outlook for the euro zone. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down on Friday, though superlong maturities rose after a 40-year auction met with solid demand. The 10-year cash JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.070 percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended flat on the day at 150.48. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold hit a four-month high on Friday and was on track for a fifth straight weekly gain as the U.S. dollar fell against the euro on an agreement for a political coalition in Germany. Palladium hit a record high in a continued rally fueled by tight supplies and increased demand in the automotive industry for autocatalysts in gasoline-burning vehicles. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese steel futures on Friday posted their biggest daily loss in one month after gaining for three straight days as cooling winter demand dented prices and weighed on iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material. Steel traders and end users are reluctant to restock on expectations that faltering demand in winter months would continue to dent prices. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Zinc prices edged up to their highest in more than a decade on Friday, supported by potential shortages and low inventories, but some investors voiced concern about the lofty levels. Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange climbed to $3,409 a tonne, the strongest since August 2007, before paring gains by the close to $3,383.50, up 0.1 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices rose for a sixth day on Friday after Russia's oil minister said that global crude supplies were "not balanced yet," alleviating market concerns about a wind-down of the OPEC-led deal to reduce production. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said ministers from leading OPEC and non-OPEC producers will discuss the possibility of exiting the deal at a coming committee meeting, but said that "we see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the market is not completely balanced yet." For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures fell by more than 1 percent on Friday evening, extending a sharp decline from the previous session to hit their lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking weakness in related edible oils as the ringgit strengthened. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 2,536 ringgit ($638.79) a tonne at the end of the trading day for a second daily decline. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures ended 1.7 percent higher on Friday, in line with a firm Shanghai market that got support from government data showing a rise in monthly imports by the world's top consumer, brokers said. Preliminary government data showed China imported 840,000 tonnes of natural and synthetic rubber in December, up 15.1 percent from a year earlier. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)