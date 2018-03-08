FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

UPDATE-Books for Alberta 10yr over USD1.4bn, spread set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates update time)

By Julian Baker

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) -

* Books USD1.4bn+, closing at 2pm. Spread set at MS+45. (noon)

* IoIs USD1bn+. Guidance MS+47 area. Pricing today. (8:11am)

* IPTs MS+47 area, benchmark size, tbp Thursday. Due 15 Mar 2028, pay 15 Mar, 5k/1k denoms. (March 7)

Province of Alberta (ALTA), rated Aa1/A+ (neg/st), has mandated BAML, BMO, CIBC and TD for a 10yr SEC registered US dollar benchmark transaction. Target market: Professional & Eligible Counterparties (all distribution channels). The banks will be paid a fee by the issuer in respect of the placement of the securities. (March 7)

