UPDATE-Lloyds Bank marketing 6NC5 euro holdco, Sep 2027 tap
January 8, 2018 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

UPDATE-Lloyds Bank marketing 6NC5 euro holdco, Sep 2027 tap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds ratings)

By Julian Baker

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) -

* 6NC5 benchmark at 5yr MS+55/+60 IPTs, Sep 2027 tap at MS+65 area. Pricing today. Due 15 Jan 2024 and 12 Sep 2027, call 15 Jan 2023 on 6NC5, pay 15 Jan on both, EMTN docs, English law, London listing, 100k/1k denoms, Reg S bearer (NGN). Coupon on 6NC5 switches to 1yr MS+xx if not called. (8:27am)

Lloyds Banking Group plc has mandated Lloyds Bank as sole bookrunner for a 6NC5 euro holdco benchmark and a tap of its EUR750m 1.5% Sep 2027s (temp ISIN XS1749365281, 40-day funge with XS1681050610). Joint leads (no books) CA CIB, DB, MS. Expected ratings A3/BBB+/A+ (all stable). (8:27am)

