UPDATE-NRW.Bank names leads for 3yr USD Reg S floater, IPTs 3mL+6 area

By Julian Baker

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) -

* IPTs 3mL+6 area for USD500m size. TBP Tuesday. Due 5 Mar 2021, pay 6 Mar, off DIP, German law, Lux listing, 1k denoms, Reg S bearer (Tefra D). (Feb 26)

NRW.BANK, the explicitly guaranteed development agency of the GERMAN FEDERAL STATE OF NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA (NRW), rated Aa1/AA-/AAA/AA+ (all stable) by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch/Dagong, has mandated BARCLAYS, JP Morgan, TD Securities and RBC Capital Markets to lead manage its upcoming 3-year USD FRN Reg S transaction. Launch is expected in the near future, subject to market conditions. Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties, professional, and retail (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilisation. (Feb 26)