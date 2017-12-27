FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS says holiday season package returns to hit a new record
December 27, 2017 / 5:15 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPS says holiday season package returns to hit a new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday the expansion of online shopping is expected to send volumes of returned packages to a new record following this year’s holiday shipping season.

Atlanta-based UPS, the world’s largest package delivery company, said it handled more than 1 million returns to retailers daily in December, a pace expected to last into early January 2018.

UPS said 1.4 million returns are expected on Jan. 3, a fifth consecutive annual record, up 8 percent from the prior year. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
