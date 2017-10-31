FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3D Systems withdraws full-year outlook, shares down 16 percent
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 8:33 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

3D Systems withdraws full-year outlook, shares down 16 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp (DDD.N) on Tuesday withdrew its full-year outlook after reporting quarterly adjusted loss compared with analysts’ expectation of a profit, hurt by softer sales of its printers in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions.

Shares of the company fell 16.4 percent to $10.35 in after-market trading.

“Predictability has been difficult in this environment, and therefore, management believes it is prudent to withdraw guidance at this time,” the 3D printer maker said in a statement.

The company had in the last quarter affirmed its full-year adjusted profit of 51 cents to 55 cents per share on revenue of between $643 million and $684 million.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $37.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $21.2 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.3 percent to $152.9 million.

Excluding items, the company lost 20 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 12 cents per share, on revenue of $162.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.