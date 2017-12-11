Corning to buy 3M's communication markets unit for $900 million

(Reuters) - Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) said on Monday it would buy substantially all of 3M Co’s (MMM.N) communication markets business for about $900 million in cash.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by an advertisement for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

3M’s unit provides optical fiber and copper passive connectivity solutions for the telecommunications industry and has annual global sales of about $400 million.

The deal is part of New-York-based Corning’s plan to invest$1 billion-$3 billion in acquisitions, Corning said.

The Austin-based unit will be part of Corning’s optical communications business, which makes optical fiber products and accounted for more than a third of Corning’s sales in the recently reported third quarter.

Corning expects the deal, set to close next year, to add earnings per share of 7 cents-9 cents.

About 500 3M employees would join Corning after the deal and 3M expects to realize a gain of about 40 cents per share.

Goldman Sachs was the exclusive financial adviser to 3M.

Shares in both Corning and 3M were little changed in early trading on Monday.