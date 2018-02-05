FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Capital Dynamics to acquire SunPower, First Solar JV for $977 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Capital Dynamics said on Monday it would acquire a joint venture company of solar power developers First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) and SunPower Corp (SPWR.O) for about $976.6 million.

    The joint venture, 8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD.O), owns and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States.

    The deal, which has an enterprise value of about $1.7 billion, is expected to close in the second or the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

    Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
