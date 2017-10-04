FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale: WSJ
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 4, 2017 / 3:41 PM / in 15 days

Plastics company A Schulman exploring sale: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plastics company A Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $1 billion, were up 4.6 percent at $37.49 in late morning trading.

The company is working with Citigroup Inc (C.N) on the sale process, which is in its early stages, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2xf6lRT)

The company - which supplies plastic compounds and resins used in packaging, construction and electronics - had $880.4 million in debt as of May 31, according to its latest SEC filing.

A Schulman lowered its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings in July, citing margin pressure in its European business due to higher raw materials costs.

The Akron, Ohio-based company was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.