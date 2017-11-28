FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB, HPE team up on industrial IT project
November 28, 2017 / 3:55 PM / in 19 hours

ABB, HPE team up on industrial IT project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss group ABB and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have agreed a strategic partnership that combines their technologies to let customers harness industrial data to increase the efficiency and flexibility of operations.

A logo is pictured on the ABB Secheron building in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The partners said on Tuesday the Internet of Things project would yoke ABB’s operations technologies (OT) with HPE’s information technologies (IT).

“Employing the right mix of IT platforms will accelerate data processing in industrial plants and at the same time enable effective control of industrial processes across locations,” they said.

The partnership would include joint research, development, products and service.

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
