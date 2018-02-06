Hochtief gains unconditional EU approval for Abertis buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German builder Hochtief (HOTG.DE) secured unconditional EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its bid to buy Spanish airports and motorway operator Abertis (ABE.MC).

The European Commission said the takeover bid raised no competition concerns, confirming a Reuters report on Feb. 1.

Hochtief, majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS (ACS.MC), is battling Italian airports and motorway operator Atlantia for Abertis. The EU antitrust enforcer approved Atlantia’s offer last year without asking for concessions.