Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hochtief (HOTG.DE) expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis (ABE.MC) to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.

“The submission of an Abertis offer is only the start,” he said.

The German builder, controlled by Spain’s ACS (ACS.MC) made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.2 billion) bid for Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI).

