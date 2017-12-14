FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abraaj Group says acquires minority stake in Turkish online travel agent
Sections
Featured
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
business
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 14, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

Abraaj Group says acquires minority stake in Turkish online travel agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Abraaj Group, one of the leading investors in growth markets, bought a minority stake in one of Turkey’s leading online travel agents, Biletal, the investor said on Thursday.

The online travel market in Turkey is predicted to grow more than 20 percent annually until 2026, which offers significant growth opportunities for Biletal, Selcuk Yorgancioglu, head of Turkey and Central Asia at the Abraaj Group, said in a written statement.

The investment was made through Abraaj’s Anatolia Growth Capital Fund, which invests in high growth companies in the less developed regions of Turkey.

Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.