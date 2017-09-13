UK's Addison Lee takes premium car service brand to New York

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based premium car service Addison Lee has picked New York as the first overseas market where corporate customers will be able to book its branded vehicles, taking on the likes of Uber.

Addison Lee, a familiar sight on London streets where it provides up to 30,000 rides a day, already operates in the United States under different names including Flyte Tyme and allows customers to use affiliates in dozens of countries.

In New York, customers will be able to book journeys in a branded car via an app, online or by phone, it said on Wednesday, rivaling the likes of Uber, which offers the UberBLACK premium service, and executive transport firm Carey.

A total of 500 vehicles will be available by the end of October.

“Our London corporate customers want the same premium car experience in other key markets,” said Chief Executive Andy Boland.

The firm also said it had bought Transdev unit Tandem Technologies, which provides car service booking and management software, as part of the expansion plan for an undisclosed sum.

In London, Addison Lee has faced tough competition from Uber and last month its licence was renewed for just six months as the city’s transport regulator considers a new fees system which could raise the costs it and other large private hire firms pay.

The high-end service has also faced criticism over working conditions and lost a legal battle last month involving a courier who had pushed for rights such as holiday pay.