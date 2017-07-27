FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in 3 months

Adidas hikes outlook as fatter margins boost second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Adidas logo is pictured on a shoe before the company annual general meeting in Fuerth near Nuremberg, Germany, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) raised its full-year outlook after improving margins helped the German sportswear maker to achieve an 18 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit.

Adidas said its operating profit rose to 505 million euros ($589 million), from 429 million euros a year earlier.

The operating profit improvement was driven by a higher gross margin, the company said.

Adidas now projects 2017 currency-neutral sales to grow at a rate between 17 percent and 19 percent, against a previous forecast for 12-14 percent, and for the gross margin to improve during the second half of 2017.

As a result, net income from continuing operations is now forecasted at a level between 1.360 billion euros and 1.390 billion euros, against previous guidance of 1.2-1.225 billion.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan

