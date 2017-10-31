FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna considering launching short-term insurance plans: CEO
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 31, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in 16 hours

Aetna considering launching short-term insurance plans: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said during a conference call on Tuesday that the company is considering re-launching a pre-Affordable Care Act product it had for transition insurance of less than one year.

Bertolini said Aetna began looking at “reenergizing” its program for short-term insurance after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to try to introduce such plans. Bertolini said the insurer is not looking at plans with minimal health insurance benefits.

(This story corrects typographical error in word “it” in first paragraph.)

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.