Vulcan must divest 17 Aggregates USA properties: U.S. statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co (VMC.N) must divest 17 crushed stone aggregate facilities in Tennessee and Virginia in order to acquire Aggregates USA, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan would divest Aggregate’s 13 rock quarries and yards and four inactive quarries in the two states to Blue Water Industries or another U.S.-approved acquirer, the department said in a statement.