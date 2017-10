FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A330-223 aircraft of German carrier AirBerlin takes off towards New York, U.S., from Duesseldorf airport, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) is continuing talks with easyJet (EZJ.L) on Thursday, a spokesman for Air Berlin said, without saying whether a contract was expected to be signed with the British airline.

Air Berlin said late last month that negotiations with Lufthansa and easyJet would continue until Oct. 12.

Lufthansa said earlier it would sign a deal on Thursday to buy parts of Air Berlin.