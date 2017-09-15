FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's easyJet bids for parts of Air Berlin's short haul business
September 15, 2017 / 3:02 PM / a month ago

Britain's easyJet bids for parts of Air Berlin's short haul business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the wing on an EasyJet flight on route from London to Zurich, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) has bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business, the company said on Friday, joining Lufthansa and others in pursuit of the insolvent airline’s assets.

“EasyJet has this afternoon submitted a proposal to the overseers of Air Berlin’s insolvency to acquire parts of its short-haul business,” easyJet said in a statement.

“The proposal is consistent with easyJet’s focused, city-based strategy in Germany. However, given a number of uncertainties associated with Air Berlin, there is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Greg Mahlich

