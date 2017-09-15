FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin says has received several offers for its assets
#Deals
September 15, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a month

Air Berlin says has received several offers for its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary talks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) has received several offers for its assets which will now be assessed, a spokesman for the carrier told Reuters TV on Friday.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second largest airline, filed for insolvency last month after major shareholder Etihad withdrew funding following years of losses.

A final decision on buyers for the assets is due on Sept. 25, the day after Germany’s national election and four days later than previously planned.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

