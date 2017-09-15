Zeitfracht says submits bid for Air Berlin assets

A poster of Ryanair in favour of the referendum for Berlin's Tegel airport is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German family-owned logistics company Zeitfracht said it was submitting an offer for Air Berlin (AB1.DE) assets that it expects would secure around 1,000 jobs at the insolvent German airline.

It said in a statement ahead of the deadline for bids that it was offering to buy Air Berlin’s Leisure Cargo GmbH, which markets air freight capacity, regional unit Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter mbH and maintenance unit Airberlin Technik GmbH.

It declined to say how much it was offering to pay for the assets.