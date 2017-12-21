FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
December 21, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 4 days ago

Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The fleet of Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) budget unit Eurowings will rise by 33 planes after the European Commission approved a deal for the German group to buy LGW, a unit of insolvent carrier Air Berlin.

FILE PHOTO - A Lufthansa Airbus A321-200 plane is seen at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

    The acquisition will see 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and 13 Airbus A320 aircraft join Eurowings, while all LGW employees will move across too, Lufthansa said in a statement on Thursday.

    The formal closing of the deal is expected in January, it added.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
