Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros of govt loan - source
#Deals
December 19, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros of govt loan - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Collapsed airline Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros ($47.27 million) of a 150-million-euro bridge loan it received from the German government after it filed for insolvency in August, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - An Air Berlin sign is seen at an Air Berlin storage hall in Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Air Berlin said it had repaid part of the loan on Dec. 15 but declined to say how much.

    The Economy Ministry declined to comment on how and when the loan was to be repaid.

    The government said last week that it may not recover all of the loan after a deal to sell parts of the airline to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) fell through.

    Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; additional reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
