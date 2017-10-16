FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India prefers domestic buyer for Air India: government source
October 16, 2017

India prefers domestic buyer for Air India: government source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government source told reporters on Monday, as it finalizes the privatization process.

FILE PHOTO: An Air India aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Earlier this year the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.

The government is mulling selling the airline’s various businesses which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights, in parts, the source said.

