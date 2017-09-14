FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin says decision on bids to be taken September 25
September 14, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in a month

Air Berlin says decision on bids to be taken September 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A330-223 aircraft of German carrier AirBerlin takes off towards New York, U.S., from Duesseldorf airport, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - A decision on who will buy Germany’s insolvent airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) has been postponed and will be taken on Sept. 25, the day after the country’s national election, a spokesman for the carrier said.

“The plan is to take the final decision on Sept. 25,” a spokesman for Air Berlin told Reuters. The decision on the bidding process was initially expected to come on Sept. 21.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, is set to be carved up, most likely among several buyers, with binding offers due on Friday.

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), is seen in pole position to acquire large parts of Air Berlin. The insolvent carrier’s supervisory board is also due to meet on Sept. 25, sources have told Reuters.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

