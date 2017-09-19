FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian minister says Airbus settlement still possible in lawsuit
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in a month

Austrian minister says Airbus settlement still possible in lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Airbus is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s defense minister said on Tuesday he stands by his legal complaint against Airbus (AIR.PA) about allegations of fraud over a $2 billion fighter deal but still considers an eventual out-of-court settlement an option.

Vienna prosecutors are investigating Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium (BAES.L) (LDOF.MI) following a complaint by the defense ministry, which is seeking up to 1.1 billion euros, over the 2003 jet purchase.

In a submission to the prosecutors on Monday, Airbus denied any wrongdoing and threatened Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil with legal action for disregarding the presumption of innocence in this case.

Speaking to OFR radio on Tuesday, Doskozil appeared undaunted in pursuit of a settlement either in or out of court.

“Of course we are sticking to our representations of the facts (to prosecutors) and our criminal charge”, the minister said.

“It does not matter to me in what way the damage to the tax payer will be repaid eventually, in a settlement outside of court or via a court decision.”

Airbus has clashed with other European governments, notably Germany, before, but the row with Austria is unique in its fury. Doskozil said Austria was also preparing a lawsuit based on U.S. rules.

One of Austria’s main allegations is that Airbus deceived it about so-called offset deals intended to boost the local economy which were required to agree the purchase.

Offset deals, where a defense supplier will select local companies to do some of the work, are a common requirement of governments looking to support domestic skills and technology.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.