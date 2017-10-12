FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus board says has full confidence in CEO Tom Enders
October 12, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 7 days ago

Airbus board says has full confidence in CEO Tom Enders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders listens during a news conference on the aerospace group's annual results, in London, Britain February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Airbus expressed confidence on Thursday in Chief Executive Tom Enders as the aerospace group faces UK and French probes into suspected corruption at its planemaking subsidiary, along with an Austrian probe into a 2003 fighter deal.

In a statement, it defended the management’s decision to report irregularities in its own filings on the use of intermediaries to UK authorities in 2016, since when it has been under investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office.

“These decisions were made with the board’s unanimous approval and actions were all directed by Tom Enders, the company’s CEO,” the statement said.

“The Board has full trust and confidence in Tom and depends on his leadership to continue the transformation of the company and in particular our compliance program alongside our General Counsel, John Harrison,” it added.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

