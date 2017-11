PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday the largest member of its A350 long-range jetliner family, the A350-1000, had received safety certification from European and U.S. regulators.

An Airbus A350-1000 is taking part in a flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The decision paves the way for the 369-seat jetliner to be delivered to its first customer, Qatar Airways, before the end of the year, it said.