FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus in talks to sell Premium Aerotec parts subsidiary: Die Welt
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 23, 2017 / 3:14 AM / in a month

Airbus in talks to sell Premium Aerotec parts subsidiary: Die Welt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) is in talks to sell a part or all of Premium Aerotec, a subsidiary that makes large plane components, Die Welt newspaper reported on Saturday.

Airbus has held talks with one possible buyer, the Canadian investor Onex, the German paper said.

Premium Aerotec generates about 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion) in revenue and employs 10,000 people, according to its website. It specializes in large and complex aircraft components for Airbus, Boeing’s B787 Dreamliner, the Eurofighter Typhoon and military transporter A400M.

“We have been faced with rumors on sales of Premium AEROTEC for more than a decade now. We simply don’t comment on them anymore as a matter of principle,” a spokesman for Airbus said.

The sale would enable Airbus to focus on end production in Europe, the United States and China, the paper said.

The paper noted that Boeing in 2005 sold a similar unit to Onex, which it owned under the name Spirit Aerosystems and listed publicly. Onex no longer has a stake in Spirit, the paper said.

Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.