PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury will replace Fabrice Bregier as head of the main Airbus (AIR.PA) planemaking division, two sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury stands near a multi-role military helicopter EC 725 by Airbus Helicopters at an international military fair in Kielce, southern Poland September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Bregier is to step down following a board meeting held on Thursday to tackle management tensions at the aerospace group, two sources familiar with the matter said earlier.