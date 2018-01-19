Emirates A380 orders allow Airbus to maintain minimum production - COO

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier said on Friday that Emirates’ latest order for up to 36 A380 aircraft worth $16 billion at list price would allow the European planemaker to maintain a minimum production level of the superjumbo.

Emirates’ [EMIRA.UL] commitment to take six of the double-decker A380s a year for a decade, including previous orders, fills a gap in planned production as Airbus touts business from other airlines.

“Orders now are sufficient to maintain the program at a minimum level,” Bregier told RTL radio.