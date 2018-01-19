FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
January 19, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated a day ago

Emirates A380 orders allow Airbus to maintain minimum production - COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier said on Friday that Emirates’ latest order for up to 36 A380 aircraft worth $16 billion at list price would allow the European planemaker to maintain a minimum production level of the superjumbo.

Emirates’ [EMIRA.UL] commitment to take six of the double-decker A380s a year for a decade, including previous orders, fills a gap in planned production as Airbus touts business from other airlines.

“Orders now are sufficient to maintain the program at a minimum level,” Bregier told RTL radio.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.