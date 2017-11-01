Global air freight demand growth slows in September: IATA

(Reuters) - Demand for global air freight saw the slowest pace of growth in five months in September, and it appears that the recent run of growth in air freight has peaked, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTK), rose 9.2 percent year-on-year in September, down from 11.6 percent in August.

IATA said demand growth has been 10.1 percent so far this year, meaning that its forecast of 7.5 percent growth for 2017 seems to have “significant upside potential”.

“But there are signs that this demand spurt may have peaked,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General, said.

All regions saw a deceleration in year-on-year FTK growth compared to August.

Available capacity rose 3.9 percent in the month, compared to September last year, boosting load factors.