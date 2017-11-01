FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global air freight demand growth slows in September: IATA
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in a day

Global air freight demand growth slows in September: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Demand for global air freight saw the slowest pace of growth in five months in September, and it appears that the recent run of growth in air freight has peaked, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A delegate of the 68th International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting is pictured through an IATA logo in Beijing June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTK), rose 9.2 percent year-on-year in September, down from 11.6 percent in August.

IATA said demand growth has been 10.1 percent so far this year, meaning that its forecast of 7.5 percent growth for 2017 seems to have “significant upside potential”.

“But there are signs that this demand spurt may have peaked,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General, said.

All regions saw a deceleration in year-on-year FTK growth compared to August.

Available capacity rose 3.9 percent in the month, compared to September last year, boosting load factors.

Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.