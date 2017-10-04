Global air freight demand rose 12 percent in August - IATA

An Etihad plane stands parked at a gate at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Growth in air freight demand in 2017 may exceed the current forecast of 7.5 percent, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday, after reporting double-digit growth for the fourth month in a row in August.

Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, rose 12.1 percent in August, driven by a rise in global trade.

Capacity rose more slowly at 4.7 percent, helping to boost the industry-wide load factor, IATA said.

“The current IATA forecast of 7.5 percent growth in air freight demand for 2017 appears to have significant upside potential even if we are approaching a cyclical peak,” the industry body said in a statement.