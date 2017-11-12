FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE, Solvay to produce carbon fibers for Boeing's 777X
November 12, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UAE, Solvay to produce carbon fibers for Boeing's 777X

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Strata, the manufacturing arm of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Aerospace, and Belgian chemicals group Solvay (SOLB.BR) said on Sunday they had entered into a joint venture to supply Boeing (BA.N) with advanced composite materials.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The materials - pre-impregnated carbon fibers known as “prepreg” - will be produced at a facility at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and will supply Boeing’s 777X, the latest generation aircraft, the companies said in a statement.

Pre-impregnated carbon fibers are a strong, light material used to make composite structures for the aviation industry.

The facility will be commissioned in 2020 to support growth in the UAE’s growing advanced manufacturing sector, the statement said, adding the two companies would now seek anti-trust approvals for their joint venture.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
