2 months ago
Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
June 22, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 2 months ago

Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017.Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.

Iran has stepped up its orders of planes after international sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.

The Airtour Airlines deal follows a similar one with Iranian airline Zagros that was also announced at the Paris Airshow.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Clarke

