A Boeing 737 Max takes part in flying display at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said on Thursday that Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, in a deal worth around $2.2 billion at current list prices.