FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 2 months ago

Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) at the Paris Airshow:

AIRBUS:

* Lessor GECAS orders 100 A320neo aircraft worth about $10.8 billion at list prices to be delivered 2020-24.

* Air Lease Corp orders 12 additional A321neo aircraft, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

BOEING:

* CDB Aviation signs memorandum of understanding for 42 MAX 8; 8 787-9 and 10 737 MAX 10 jets, worth in total about $7.4 billion at list prices.

* GECAS announces purchase of 20 737 MAX 10 jets, worth about $2.5 billion at list prices.

* BOC Aviation announces memorandum of understanding for 10 737 MAX 10 jets worth about $1.25 billion at list prices.

* SpiceJet announces commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes worth $4.7 bln at list prices. Includes 20 new orders for 737 MAX 10 and conversion of 20 737 MAX 8 jets from existing order.

* Tibet Financial Leasing announces commitment for 20 737 MAX jets, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, valued at about $2.5 billion at list prices.

* AerCap announces order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners worth $8.1 billion at list prices.

* Kuwait-based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) announces a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s, worth $2.2 billion at list prices.

* Norwegian announces order for two 737 MAX 8s, worth $225 million at list prices.

* Monarch announces order for 15 additional 737 MAX 8s, valued at $1.7 billion at list prices.

* Lion Air announces commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s, worth about $6.24 billion at list prices.

* Qatar Airways firms up an order for 20 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets after letter of intent last year for up to 60 737 MAX 8 jets.

* Aviation Capital Group announces order for 20 737 MAX 10s, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices.

* Okay Airways orders 15 737 MAX jets, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices.

* Avolon signs a memorandum of understanding for 75 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at $8.4 billion. Deal also includes an option for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Compiled by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.