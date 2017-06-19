FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet
June 19, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker is seen during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing (BA.N) to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.

Boeing is studying a gap in the market between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new plane that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.

But Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al Baker said at the Paris Airshow that Boeing should not invest billions in a new jet.

"They don't need to reinvent the wheel, they only need to do some fine-tuning to this (787-8) aircraft and it can be a perfect middle-size airplane.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman

