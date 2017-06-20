Russia's UAC projects selling at least 600 widebody jets over 20 years

COMAC Chairman Jin Zhuanglong and UAC President Yury Slyusar unveil a plaque at the launching ceremony of China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation Limited (CRAIC), a joint venture between Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC), in Shanghai, China May 22, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Tuesday it projects selling at least 600 widebody jets that it is co-developing with China over a 20 year-period, adding foreign sanctions against the country were not a help.

"It's not very comfortable for us, of course," UAC President Yury Slyusar told Reuters.

UAC is developing the widebody jet with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).