2 months ago
Russia's UAC projects selling at least 600 widebody jets over 20 years
June 20, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's UAC projects selling at least 600 widebody jets over 20 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COMAC Chairman Jin Zhuanglong and UAC President Yury Slyusar unveil a plaque at the launching ceremony of China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation Limited (CRAIC), a joint venture between Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC), in Shanghai, China May 22, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Tuesday it projects selling at least 600 widebody jets that it is co-developing with China over a 20 year-period, adding foreign sanctions against the country were not a help.

"It's not very comfortable for us, of course," UAC President Yury Slyusar told Reuters.

UAC is developing the widebody jet with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Potter

