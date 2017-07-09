FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2017 / 3:09 PM / a month ago

Boeing selected for $294 million deal with Algeria's Tassili Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013.Jim Young/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's Tassili Airlines (TA) signed a draft deal on Sunday worth $294 million with U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) for three 737-800 aircraft, Algeria's state news agency APS reported.

The three 155-seat aircraft would be delivered during the second half of 2018, APS said, citing officials.

Tassili Airlines, which is owned by state energy firm Sonatrach, currently has a fleet of 12 planes.

The draft deal was signed by the head of Tassili Airlines, Belkacem Harchaoui, and Boeing's vice-president for Africa and Latin America, Van Rex Gallard.

"The deal was won by Boeing after a national and international tender," APS quoted Harchaoui as saying.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans

