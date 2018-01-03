FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Network security firm AlgoSec raises $36 million from Claridge Israel
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 3, 2018 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

Network security firm AlgoSec raises $36 million from Claridge Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Network security firm AlgoSec said on Wednesday it raised $36 million from investment firm Claridge Israel to help it expand globally.

AlgoSec, which is headquartered in the United States with its research and development in Israel, says its system automates and orchestrates network security policy management, and that it has 1,500 enterprise customers globally.

This is the first external investment in AlgoSec.

Claridge Israel is a partnership between CDPQ, one of the largest institutional investors in Canada, and the Bronfman family’s investment firm Claridge Inc of Canada.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.