Air France denies involvement in bid to take over Alitalia
January 13, 2018 / 12:06 PM / a day ago

Air France denies involvement in bid to take over Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France (AIRF.PA) on Saturday denied that it had made an offer to buy the struggling airline Alitalia, a day after an Italian government minister said the French flag carrier had made a joint bid with budget airline EasyJet (EZJ.L).

An Air France Boeing 787-9 scale model is seen in Paris, France January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Friday said separate offers had been presented by U.S. private equity fund Cerberus and Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), as well as a joint Air France-EasyJet bid.

    But in a statement, Air France said it had not taken part in the process launched by the Italian authorities.

    “Air France-KLM denies having made an offer to take over Alitalia,” Air France said in a statement.

    Heavily indebted Alitalia, which has only turned a profit a few times in its 70-year history, was put under special administration last year after its staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.

    Reporting by Richard Lough and Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Ros Russell

